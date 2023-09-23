K-POP Singer Aoora Sings Kishore Kumar's Yeh Shaam Mastani

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 08:35 PM IST
K-pop - its music and style have reached its zenith in the 21st century. During a special chat with WION's principal correspondent, Disha Shah, K-POP Singer Aoora credited BTS and Blackpink for the rise and rise of the K-pop culture, all the while singing Kishore Kumar's Yeh Shaam Mastani.

