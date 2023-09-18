K-pop band BTS's singer Suga to begin his mandatory military service

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
BTS's Suga is set to join the South Korean military. The K-pop singer whose real name is Min Yoongi will be enlisting in the military on the 22nd of September. Suga will be the third member of BTS to fulfil his mandatory military service following his bandmates Jin and J-Hope.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos