Justine Pearson: You can't expel hope, can't expel our voice

A county commission in Tennessee voted to send Justin Pearson, a democratic lawmaker, back to the state's legislature. He, and another colleague, Justin Jones, both of whom are black, were expelled by republican lawmakers last Thursday. In a rare rebuke last week, republicans, who control the state house of representatives, voted to kick out Jones & Pearson. Pearson & Jones demanded restrictions on firearms in the wake of a deadly mass shooting at an elementary school in the city of Nashville.