'Justin Trudeau needs to come clean': Canada's opposition on terrorist Nijjar's killing

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
Conservative Party leader, Pierre Poilievre, on Wednesday said that PM Justin Trudeau needs to provide all the facts on his allegations connecting Indian government agents with the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

