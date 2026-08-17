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Just four British-owned clubs in the premier league

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 21:16 IST | Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 21:16 IST
Only four clubs in the premier league are British-owned, most clubs in the top-flight are run by Americans.

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