Jury selection set to begin Ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon’s contempt trial over Jan. 6 Capitol riots

Published: Jul 18, 2022, 09:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Jury selection is set to begin the trial of former President Donald Trump's ally over his defiance of a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
