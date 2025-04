From an influential Hollywood producer to a me too outcast that is graced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is set to stand retrial of his 2020 rape and assault conviction Weinstein faces a rape count and two criminal sexual act counts in the jury trial these are the sexual assault of former production assistant in 2006 the rape of aspiring actor in 2013 and a new count for an alleged sexual assault in 2006 in Manhattan. Watch in for more details!