MTV awards from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys are on display at Julien's Auctions Music Icons press preview in New York City. Julien's Auctions' spectacular lineup of artifacts is offered in the industry's premiere music auction event, Music Icons, taking place Friday, May 19th, Saturday, May 20th, and Sunday, May 21st, 2023 live at Hard Rock Cafe New York and online at Julien's Live.