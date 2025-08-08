LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 08, 2025, 15:14 IST | Updated: Aug 08, 2025, 15:14 IST
Judge Blocks Trump's Birthright Order Nationwide In Fourth Such Ruling
Judge Blocks Trump's Birthright Order Nationwide In Fourth Such Ruling

The Trump administration plans to swiftly petition the Supreme Court to review the constitutionality of President Donald Trump’s executive order aimed at ending birthright citizenship.

