JPMorgan ends hybrid work, tells managing directors 'to be visible on floor'

America's largest bank is discontinuing hybrid work from the epidemic era for the senior staff. JPMorgan Chase reminded staff in a memo that "our leaders play a critical role in reinforcing our culture and running our businesses." "They must meet with clients and be visible on the floor... and they should always be available for impromptu meetings and rapid feedback. Wall Street behemoths like JPMorgan have been among the most outspoken advocates of going back to the workplace schedule from before the outbreak. Even in the fall of 2020, before new Covid versions appeared and derailed banks' back-to-office plans, that was still the case.