Journalists Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov win Nobel Peace Prize for defending freedom of expression

Oct 08, 2021, 08:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where media outlets have faced persistent attacks.
