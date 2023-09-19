Jorge Martin on his MOTOGP title charge

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 09:20 PM IST
Top-level motorsport finally returns to India after a gap of 10 years with the first-ever Motogp Indian Grand Prix. Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin is currently second in the championship standings and spoke to Wion Sports' Vidur Kathuria on his title charge.

