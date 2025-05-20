John Bolton exclusive: India’s right to strike | Pak nukes, 2019 Balakot, Trump’s role

In an exclusive interview with WION, former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton weighs in on India’s right to self-defence after terror attacks, the dangers of instability between two nuclear powers, and the role of the Pakistani military in de-escalating the 2019 confrontation. He also offers candid views on Donald Trump’s claims and the long-standing concern over Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal.