Johannesburg fire: President Cyril Ramaphosa offers condolences to victims' kin

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 08:00 AM IST
At least 73 people died in a massive fire on Thursday in a multi-story residential building in South Africa’s Johannesburg, the municipal officials confirmed. More than 50 others were injured.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos