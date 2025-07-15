Published: Jul 15, 2025, 22:44 IST | Updated: Jul 15, 2025, 22:44 IST
Joe Biden saves his son from jail time with an autopen
In an interview with the New York Times, Biden had reportedly shed light on the use of his autopen during the final hours of his presidency. Defending his use of the said autopen, Biden clarified that he authorised his staff to use his autopen on clemency warrants. However, he made one exception where he signed the pardon by hand. Watch this video to find out more.