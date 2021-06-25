Joe Biden agrees to $1.2 trillion infra deal with bipartisan backing

Jun 25, 2021, 08:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
US President Joe Biden and a bipartisan group of senators announced that they’d reached a framework $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal. Senators agreed on a $973 billion package over five years with $559 billion in new funding.
