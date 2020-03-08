J&K's Ex-finance Minister Altaf Bukhari forms 'Apni Party' | J&K Political Party | PDP | Kashmir

Mar 08, 2020, 04.05 PM(IST)
Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Minister and J&K Finance Minister Altaf Bukhari on Sunday launched his own political party named 'Apni Party' in Jammu and Kashmir.