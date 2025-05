India's external affairs minister Dr. S. Jaishankar spoke with his Russian counterpart, foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, on the situation developing in the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam on the 22nd of April. During the talks, the Russian side restated their position that India and Pakistan should resolve issues bilaterally. During the talks, the Russian side restated their position that India and Pakistan should resolve issues bilaterally. A Russian readout of the talks called on New Delhi and Islamabad to settle the disagreements in accordance with the Shimla Agreement of 1972 and the Lahore Declaration of 1999. Amid the ongoing anti-terror operations in the Kashmir valley and continued ceasefire violations by Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The meeting, which took place at the Prime Minister's official residence, lasted nearly 30 minutes and comes in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives. This was the first face-to-face meeting between the leaders since the dastardly attack. Watch in for more details!