J&K: Anti-terror operation in India's Kashmir, police kill two LeT terrorists

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 05:55 PM IST
An altercation between militants and security personnel occurred in Shopian, Jammu & Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of two of them. According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the altercation began early this morning in the Shopian neighborhood of Alshipora. The police claim that the terrorists were responsible for the death of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma.

