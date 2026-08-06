/Jharkhand students continue indefinite sit-in in Ranchi

Thousands of students in Jharkhand have launched one of the state's biggest youth-led protests, alleging irregularities in the 14th JPSC Civil Services Examination, JSSC-CGL, and other recruitment tests. Protesters in Ranchi are demanding the cancellation of the 14th JPSC Preliminary Examination, a CBI and ED probe into the alleged paper leaks and OMR sheet tampering, and comprehensive reforms in the state's recruitment process.