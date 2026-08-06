/Jharkhand Student Protest Intensifies | Youth Demand Fair Recruitment Exams & Public Talks

Student protests in Jharkhand have intensified as thousands continue demonstrating against alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinations. The movement, centered in Ranchi, has drawn nationwide attention, with protesters demanding transparency and accountability in government recruitment. The Jharkhand government has formed a task force to engage with the students and asked them to nominate a five-member committee for discussions. However, the protesters have rejected closed-door negotiations and are insisting on a public dialogue with government representatives. The protest, led by the JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch, has been ongoing at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium since July 25. Activist Devendra Nath Mahto has been on an indefinite hunger strike since August 2, vowing to continue until the government accepts the students' demands. Following an appeal from activist Sonam Wangchuk, he agreed to drink water but continues his fast.