Jet airways founder, Naresh Goyal arrested

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
A top Indian investigating agency has arrested Naresh Goyal, the founder of the now-bankrupt Jet Airways, in an alleged money laundering case. Indian media reports said that Goyal was arrested by the enforcement directorate, in an alleged 65.06 million dollar money laundering case linked to India's Canara bank.

