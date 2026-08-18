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Jerusalem's reformist synagogue targeted for showing gay pride flag

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 23:01 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 23:01 IST
#gravitas a Jerusalem synagogue has been vandalised again, in an attack that Israeli police are reportedly investigating as a possible hate crime.

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