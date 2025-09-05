LOGIN
Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque Hosts Prayers On The Occasion of Prophet Mohammed's Birth

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 05, 2025, 13:41 IST | Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 13:41 IST
Muslim worshippers visit the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City and chant hymns as they celebrate the birth of Prophet Mohammed according to Islamic calendar.

