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Jerusalem reformist synagogue vandalized for flying pride flag

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 08:46 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 08:46 IST
A Jerusalem synagogue has been vandalised again, in an attack that Israeli police are reportedly investigating as a possible hate crime.

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