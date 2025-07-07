LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Jennifer Geerlings-Simons Scripts History, Becomes First Female President Of Suriname
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 07, 2025, 21:30 IST | Updated: Jul 07, 2025, 21:30 IST
Jennifer Geerlings-Simons Scripts History, Becomes First Female President Of Suriname
Videos Jul 07, 2025, 21:30 IST

Jennifer Geerlings-Simons Scripts History, Becomes First Female President Of Suriname

On July 6, 2025, Jennifer Geerlings-Simons was chosen by Suriname's Parliament to become the first woman President in the country's history.

Trending Topics

trending videos