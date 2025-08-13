LOGIN
Jellyfish Invasion Disrupts Major Nuclear Power Station in France

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 13, 2025, 08:20 IST | Updated: Aug 13, 2025, 08:20 IST
A massive swarm of jellyfish has forced the shutdown of four reactor units at one of France’s largest nuclear power stations, according to French energy group EDF.

