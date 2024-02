Amazon's chief, Jeff Bezos, discloses that he plans to sell nearly 50 million shares of the company over the next 12 months. That is possibly to profit from amazon's stock surge that has moved him closer to being the world's richest person. If Bezos does execute his plan, it will be his first stock sale of amazon since 2021 and will get almost $8.6 billion at the current share price. Watch to know more!