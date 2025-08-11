LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /JD Vance Pushes for Russia Ukraine Settlement | EU Demands Ukraine's Role in Peace Talks
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 11, 2025, 18:59 IST | Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 18:59 IST
JD Vance Pushes for Russia Ukraine Settlement | EU Demands Ukraine's Role in Peace Talks
Videos Aug 11, 2025, 18:59 IST

JD Vance Pushes for Russia Ukraine Settlement | EU Demands Ukraine's Role in Peace Talks

U.S. Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance urges a negotiated settlement to the Russia-Ukraine war, while the EU insists Ukraine must play a central role in any peace talks.

Trending Topics

trending videos