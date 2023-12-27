Japan's Kashiwazaki-Kariwa power plant to restart
Japan's nuclear power regulator has lifted an operational ban it imposed on Tokyo's Kashiwazaki-kariwa power plant. This will pave the way for the world's biggest nuclear plant to resume its path towards restart. It is a positive step for Tokyo Electric Power Company or Tepco. The power plant was banned from restarting due to security issues at the facility. Japan's nuclear watchdog earlier this month said that safety issues surrounding the plant have been corrected.