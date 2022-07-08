Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe has been declared dead after being shot while delivering a speech

Published: Jul 08, 2022, 05:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, the longest serving PM of the country has passed away at the age of 67. Despite weathering political churns, Shinzo Abe left behind a legacy that will be remembered.
