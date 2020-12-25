Japan's ex-PM Shinzo Abe apologises over cherry blossom scandal

Dec 25, 2020, 05.50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday (December 25) corrected statements he had made in parliament, apologizing for what he said were mistakes regarding a political funding scandal that has also cast a pall over the current premier.
