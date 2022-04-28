Japanese man who married a fictional character, now struggles to form a bond

Published: Apr 28, 2022, 08:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Anime and Manga are synonymous to Japan and that fixation has gone to a whole new level. 38-year-old Akihiko Kondo, who unofficially married fictional character Hatsune Miku in 2018, now, seems to be going through a turbulent phase.
