Japanese banks gear up for policy rate shift with training

For eight years, Japan's central bank has maintained negative interest rates, a policy aimed at stimulating a stagnant economy. This meant banks charged a fee to hold excess reserves, encouraging them to lend more. However, with inflation exceeding the bank of Japan's 2% target for over a year, a policy shift is imminent. The bank of japan is expected to raise rates as early as this week, marking the first hike since 2007. Watch to know more!