Japan Tsunami: Massive 7.6-Magnitude Quake Slams Japan, At Least 23 Injured

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 09, 2025, 08:19 IST | Updated: Dec 09, 2025, 08:19 IST
A powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck 84 km ENE of Misawa, Japan, triggering strong tremors across the region. Authorities are assessing damage as emergency services remain on high alert.

