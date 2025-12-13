/Japan’s Kaleido 9: Robot That Thinks and Adapts

Japan’s latest humanoid robot, Kaleido 9, is designed to think and adapt, demonstrating fine motor control with delicate and everyday tasks. Developed by Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Kaleido 9 features enhanced stability, a suite of sensors for environmental perception, and the ability to handle up to 18 kg- making it suitable for factory work, disaster response, and even medical settings. The robot uses AI to adapt in real time to any context, whether it’s sweeping debris, moving objects, or performing complex assembly. With a modular system for quick tool changes.