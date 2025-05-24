LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 24, 2025, 12:10 IST | Updated: May 24, 2025, 12:10 IST
Japan’s auto firms brace for economic fallout
Videos May 24, 2025, 12:10 IST

Japan’s auto firms brace for economic fallout

Japan’s auto industry is facing its biggest challenge in decades. The government is scrambling for solutions as trade talks continue in Washington.

Trending Topics

trending videos