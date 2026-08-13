LOGIN

Japan's AI boom rides on a weak Yen

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 18:01 IST | Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 18:01 IST
This week in Asia, Japan's stock market is riding an extraordinary AI wave. But behind the surge in AI and semiconductor stocks, there is another powerful market force, the weak Yen.

Trending Topics

trending videos