Published: May 21, 2025, 09:49 IST | Updated: May 21, 2025, 09:49 IST
Japan's Agriculture Minister Resigns Over His Inappropriate Remark About Buying Rice
Japanese farm minister Taku Eto resigned on Wednesday after remarks he made this week about rice triggered a firestorm of criticism from voters and lawmakers, posing a fresh challenge to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's embattled government.
Eto has been in hot water since media reports exposed comments he made at a weekend political fundraising party that he had "never had to buy rice" thanks to gifts from supporters.