Japan's Agriculture Minister Resigns Over His Inappropriate Remark About Buying Rice

Japanese farm minister Taku Eto resigned on Wednesday after remarks he made this week about rice triggered a firestorm of criticism from voters and lawmakers, posing a fresh challenge to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's embattled government. Eto has been in hot water since media reports exposed comments he made at a weekend political fundraising party that he had "never had to buy rice" thanks to gifts from supporters.