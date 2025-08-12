LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 12, 2025, 09:44 IST | Updated: Aug 12, 2025, 09:44 IST
Japan Ruling Coalition Loses Majority; PM Ishiba Vows to Stay Amid Growing Resignation Calls
Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba rejects resignation calls, vowing to stay on as the LDP reviews its recent election defeat.

