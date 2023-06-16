Japan raises age of consent from 13 to 16 years old

After 100 years of sticking to the same law surrounding the age of consent. Japanese lawmakers have finally adopted the legislation to raise the age of sexual consent from 13 to 16 years, which has remained unchanged since 1907. The change came as a part of Japan's mending of laws related to sex crimes in the country. The new laws were prompted by growing public outcry over repeated acquittals of sexual abusers. Japan also reported increasing instances of people taking sexually exploitative photos and videos without consent — including footage of girls.