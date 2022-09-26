Japan prepares for Former PM Shinzo Abe's state funeral

Published: Sep 26, 2022
Preparations were underway on Monday around the Nippon Budokan arena in central Tokyo for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's state funeral, in which 6,000 guests and 190 foreign delegations are expected to attend.
