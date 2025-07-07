Live TV
Japan, Philippines team up to counter Chinese aggression in South China Sea
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Jul 07, 2025, 15:00 IST
| Updated:
Jul 07, 2025, 15:00 IST
Videos
Jul 07, 2025, 15:00 IST
Japan, Philippines team up to counter Chinese aggression in South China Sea
In a bid to counter China's maritime expansion, Japan will export used Navy destroyers to the Philippines. Watch in for more details!
