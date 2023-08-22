Japan: North Korea planning second spy satellite launch

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
North Korea has told Japan that it plans to launch a satellite in the coming few days according to Japanese officials this would be Pyongyang's second trying to put a military spy satellite into orbit three months after the first effort failed. Japan's Coast Guard says that the North Korean authorities notified them about the plan to launch a satellite from the 24th of August till the end of August however, the notice does not specify what type of satellite it is.

