/Japan megaquake warning! Tokyo could lose 18,000 lives, danger of massive tsunami

Dramatic CCTV footage of shaking cars, malls, and offices followed Monday’s 7.6 quake off Japan’s northern coast. With 33 injured and 90,000 evacuated, officials now issue a stark week-long alert for more strong quakes. A new government report warns that a Tokyo megaquake could kill 18,000 people and cause over $535 billion in damage. Why is Japan at such extreme risk? What does the new forecast reveal? And how close is the “big one”? Watch the full breakdown of Japan’s most chilling earthquake warning yet.