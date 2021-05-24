Japan: Medics warn against hosting Tokyo Olympics as COVID overwhelms Osaka hospitals

May 24, 2021, 10:50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Hospitals in Japan's second largest city, Osaka, are running out of beds and ventilators under a large wave of new Coronavirus infections. Exhausted doctors warned of a "system collapse" and advised not to hold the Olympics this summer.
