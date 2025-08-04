LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 04, 2025, 13:29 IST | Updated: Aug 04, 2025, 13:29 IST
Japan: July Temps Soar Nearly 3°C Above Normal
Japan is reeling from its hottest july on record,--- For the third consecutive year,--- With extreme heat and record-low rainfall now threatening the nation’s rice production...

