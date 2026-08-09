/Japan Heatwave Tragedy | Fijian Rugby Player Dies After Suspected Heat Stroke During Training

A 26-year-old Fijian rugby player has died in Japan after suffering suspected heat stroke during training amid an intense nationwide heatwave. Simonyi Vunilagi, a back-row forward with Fukuoka-based Kyushu Electric Power, was reportedly taken to hospital after developing symptoms consistent with severe heat stroke while training on Monday. He died on Friday morning. His club said players, staff and associates were devastated by his sudden death. The tragedy comes as Japan experiences extreme temperatures, with some areas recording temperatures above 40°C. Fukuoka recorded a high of 35°C on Monday. According to Japan’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency, nearly 18,600 people were hospitalized for heat stroke between July 20 and 26, with 45 people pronounced dead on arrival.