Japan braces for Manga's apocalyptic date | Japan Earthquake

With only hours left until July 5, Japan is gripped by unprecedented dread as a viral manga prophecy of a devastating megaquake gains terrifying traction. This video explores the chilling coincidence of recent earthquakes detected at the exact predicted location, and the staggering $4 billion loss already inflicted on Japan's tourism sector. While the Japan Meteorological Agency urges calm, the nation holds its breath, teetering between scientific reassurance and the powerful, unsettling whispers of an apocalyptic vision.