/Japan approves code for AI copyright protection

Published: Aug 21, 2026, 17:01 IST | Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 17:01 IST
Japan has approved a new code of conduct aimed at strengthening copyright protection in the age of artificial intelligence. The guidelines encourage AI companies to be more transparent about the data used to train their models and to take steps to prevent the use of pirated or illegally obtained content. The framework follows a "comply or explain" approach, meaning firms are expected to follow the code or publicly explain why they do not.